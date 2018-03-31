Man injured during carjacking at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say they are investigating a carjacking which happened at a gas station on Denison Ave. at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary information indicates the victim — a man in his 60s– was vacuuming his vehicle when the suspect attacked him.

Police say the man fought back and was knocked to the ground. That’s when the suspect took the victim’s car and ran over his arm.

The man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

There is no suspect description, but the vehicle is a red Chevy Cruze, Ohio plate FXS6856.