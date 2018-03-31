LeBron heading to Justin Timberlake CLE concert after singer attends record-setting game

CLEVELAND — From one show to another, LeBron James says it’s time to “pay it back” after Justin Timberlake attended Friday night’s Cavs game at the Q.

The singer was there to support his friend, who just happened to score a huge record: LeBron broke Michael Jordan’s NBA record by scoring at least 10 points in his 867th straight regular-season game.

JT is set to perform in front of a sold-out crowd at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday night. Earlier today, LeBron posted a video on Instagram showing him and Justin talking during last night’s game.. but he wouldn’t reveal what they said to each other. Here’s what the Cavs star wrote:

“My guy @justintimberlake and I talking about how……… Y’all wish I told y’all what we were talking about don’t you?!?! Nope. #FamilyTies Circle got smaller, everybody can’t Go! Thanks JT for coming to the show last night and it’s only right I come pay it back tonight when u show out! Let’s work!”

LeBron's out here chilling and singing along to Justin Timberlake before tonight's concert 🎤🎶 (🎥: @KingJames / Instagram) pic.twitter.com/ZBLN778ZSp — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 31, 2018

LeBron also posted videos of himself listening to and singing along to JT’s songs with the hashtag #JTAllDay.