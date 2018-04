Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARASOTA, Fla. -- Authorities in Florida may have said it best: "Just no."

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office went on an alligator call Friday, and posted video and pictures on its Facebook page.

They were called by a Florida homeowner who found a huge surprise in the swimming pool: an 11-foot-long gator seemed to be enjoying himself -- floating in the water.

A trapper was called in to safely remove the alligator from the pool and the neighborhood.