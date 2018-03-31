Family, friends to gather for candlelight vigil to remember woman who was murdered

CLEVELAND — Family and friends are gathering Saturday for a candlelight vigil to remember Miriam Johnson, a Cleveland Heights mother of four.

They are gathering at East 73rd and Chamberlain in Cleveland where her body was found inside a trash bin at an abandoned home.

Yaphet Bradley, 35, was arrested by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Bradley was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Cleveland Heights Police Department for aggravated murder and abuse of a corpse. Bradley also had warrants with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking offenses.

Investigators believe Bradley murdered 31-year-old Johnson. She was shot in the head and had multiple stab wounds.

Bradley was arrested in a vehicle in the area of the 13200 block of Shaker Square on Friday. Investigators say Bradley rammed a task force police vehicle trying to run from police, but he was later captured. He was arrested along with a 25-year-old woman, who had outstanding warrants for felony drug possession out of Parma.

**Continuing coverage on this story, here**