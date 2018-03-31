Crazy temperatures for the beginning of April

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The south breeze escorted Saturday highs into the low 50s, a range that is perfectly normal for a change. However, that change will be short-lived with another cold front dragging showers into the picture tonight before the cold air returns on Easter Sunday, the first day of April 2018.

March ended up colder than normal for most of the USA.

Will this pattern persist into April? The latest long-range models indicate that the cold pattern will be cold to start, and only gradually ease into more of a springlike pattern:

Let’s now focus our attention on the next 8 days: