Cavs guard George Hill to help at youth basketball clinic in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD — Young basketball enthusiasts will get the chance to play ball with one of their idols today.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill will help out at Lakewood High School this afternoon for a youth basketball clinic, put on by the Cavaliers Academy.

Kids from ages 5-17 are invited to learn professional skills from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Participants walk away with NBA instruction, a basketball and an academy jersey.

For more information on the Cavs Academy Clinic at Lakewood High School, click here.