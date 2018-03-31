Akron police: Woman attacked while recording fight on cell phone

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is investigating the assault of a woman who recorded a group of juveniles fighting on her cell phone, then was attacked after they saw her.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a parking lot on Wallhaven Circle. Police say a 27-year-old woman was sitting in her car when she saw a large fight involving male and female juveniles. She started taking a video on her cell phone, and called the police.

The group saw the woman recording and approached her car. That’s when, police say, they began kicking and hitting her car. The woman opened her car door to yell at the juveniles, and they pried it open.

Police say the woman was assaulted by several males and a female took her cell phone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at (330) 375- 2490.