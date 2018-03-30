× Woman pleads guilty in Coventry Township crash that killed two teens

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The woman accused of hitting three teens on the side of a Coventry Township road pleaded on Friday.

Natasha Boggs, 25, of New Franklin, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter, vehicular assault and attempted tampering with evidence.

The three victims were walking along South Main Street near Leicester Drive on May 28, 2017. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Boggs drove over the marked lanes on the side of the road and hit the teens.

Taylor Galloway, of Akron, and Amber Thoma, of Coventry Township, died from the crash. Both girls were 14 years old and students at Coventry Middle School.

A 15-year-old boy was also seriously injured and taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

Boggs will be sentenced on June 15.

