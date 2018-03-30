VIDEO: Parma woman accused of almost hitting officers with car, then leading them on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Dash cam video captured several close calls in a high-speed chase after Parma police say a woman tried to run over two detectives last Friday.

“Parma Police narcotics unit, two of our detectives, were assisting another law enforcement agency with an investigation in the 9600 of Pleasant Lake Boulevard,” said Capt. Kevin Riley.

That is when police say they spotted 25-year-old Chelsea Alexander and Antonio Dionte Boddy in a black Nissan Altima.

“Antonio Boddy was wanted by the sheriff’s office for an outstanding warrant. Two of our detectives attempted to place him under arrest; they identified themselves as police officers. At that point, Ms. Alexander put the car in reverse, nearly striking a detective. Then she put the car in drive, nearly striking the other detective,” said Riley.

Alexander fled the scene and led multiple police cruisers in a high-speed chase through the streets of Parma until officers terminated the pursuit.

However, police say Alexander turned herself into Parma detectives Thursday and was arraigned on multiple charges in Parma municipal court.

Police say Boddy remains at-large.