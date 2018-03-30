× Two suspects arrested in Lorain woman’s murder, burglary

LORAIN, Ohio– The Lorain Police Department arrested two suspects in the murder of a 67-year-old woman.

Officers were called to a house on Amherst Avenue in Lorain Tuesday night for a report of a burglary in progress. Inside, they discovered Linda Wisniewski dead and Kenneth Williams severely injured.

Williams remains in critical condition at a Cleveland-area hospital.

“Since the time of this horrific incident the Lorain Police Department has focused all of its resources into solving this crime and arresting those responsible,” Lorain police said.

On Thursday, investigators interviewed Lorenzo Garcia, 31, and determined he was a primary suspect in the case. He was arrested by his parole officer on a violation, taken to the Lorain County Jail and charged with aggravated murder.

The following day, authorities questioned Antonio Jeremiah Martinez, 24. He was also arrested and charged with aggravated murder.

Police said they are not seeking any other suspect and believe these two men are responsible for Wisniewski’s death. The investigation is ongoing.

Continuing coverage of this story here