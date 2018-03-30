Suspect in murder of Cleveland Heights mother arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a manhunt has ended with the arrest of the suspect, who police believe killed a young mother.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg confirmed the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Yaphet Bradley around 6:30 p.m. Friday near Shaker Square.

They believe Bradley killed Miriam Johnson, 31. Bradley is the father of three of Johnson's four children.

U.S. Marshals said Bradley rammed a task force police vehicle as he tried to get away, but he was captured.

He is being held on charges of aggravated murder, and will make his first court appearance early next week.

Detectives earlier arrested Calvin Young , 24, of Cleveland on charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business, and abuse of a corpse.

Police believe Young moved Johnson’s body to the house in Cleveland. Her body was found last Thursday in a garbage can in a vacant home.

