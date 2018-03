Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Our drier weather tonight will allow us to enjoy the near full moon, and a decent sunrise on Saturday.

While much of Saturday will be rain-free, a quickly approaching cold front will toss more showers our way late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening.

Easter Sunday will feature skies that quickly clear out, perhaps even by Easter sunrise, but it will turn colder again.

Let's check out overnight temps into early Saturday:

Weather updates.