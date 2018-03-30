Rescue Village seeking special family for precious pup with front leg deformities

RUSSELL TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Geauga County Humane Society’s Rescue Village is hoping to match a special family with a very special dog.

Tiny Tim came to the shelter after he was abandoned outside an overcrowded facility in Mobile, Alabama. He was born with bilateral congenital limb deformities of both his front legs.

But Rescue Village said it doesn’t slow him down. Tiny Tim found his own, unique way to get around. He’s still a happy and healthy puppy.

Potential families need to be aware that he may need additional medical care later in life because of his condition.

Tiny Tim will be available for adoption on Friday.

More on the Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village here