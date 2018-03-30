Police release body camera video in Beachwood Place shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- The Beachwood Police Department released officer body camera video following the shooting inside Beachwood Place.

Police were called to the mall on March 17. Officers were at the scene investigating one shooting when a second one occurred. The report said they were unrelated.

The first happened outside of Saks Fifth Avenue. Two men were inside a rented van in the valet lane when they got into a struggle. According to the report, one man pulled out a gun and three shots were fired. One of the men was hit in the knee.

He was taken to the hospital while in police custody. Both suspects were later released.

Police said investigators collected several thousand dollars from the scene, as well as .45 caliber handgun.

About a half hour after the first incident, a second shooting happened near the main entrance of Beachwood Place. The police report said a gun accidentally fired while in a man's pants pocket. One person was injured from the shrapnel.

The victim was taken to a hospital and later released, while the suspect was charged with inducing panic.

