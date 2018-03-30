Missing: Janyah Dawson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Janyah Dawson, 15, was last seen March 13.

She is 5'4" tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chagrin Valley Regional Communications Center at 440-247-7321.

