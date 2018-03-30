Mary J. Blige, Ann Wilson among special guests to appear at Rock Hall inductions

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has announced special guests and presenters who will appear at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in April.

This year’s inductees are Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

According to the Rock Hall, Mary J. Blige will be the presenter and Andra Day will be the performer for Nina Simone.

Brittany Howard will present for Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Ann Wilson for The Moody Blues, Brandon Flowers for The Cars and Howard Stern for Bon Jovi.

Red carpet arrivals on April 14 will be live streamed from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The ceremony will follow.

The Rock Hall will host a week of special events for the public leading up to the ceremony.

**For a timeline of those events, click here**

For more on the inductions and the events, click here.