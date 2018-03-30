× Man arrested in attempted robbery on North Olmsted bank

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio– Police arrested a suspect in the attempted robbery of a North Olmsted bank.

Daniel Hlynosky, 39, of North Olmsted, was arrested at his home on Wednesday and charged with robbery.

Police said he demanded cash from the tellers at the Dollar Bank on Lorain Road. No money was given to him and he fled in a minivan. No weapons were seen and no one was injured.

Hlynosky was arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court and released on bond.