BROOKLYN, Ohio — A man accused of assaulting a Brooklyn police officer during a traffic stop will appear in court today.

Jose Camacho, 33, was pulled over on Ridge Road near Hammond Avenue Thursday.

Police say he refused to get out of the char, then he sped off dragging the officer along the roadway.

Camacho was wanted on a felony warrant and was arrested Thursday night.

The injured officer is recovering at home with a dislocated shoulder.

