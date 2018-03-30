Kevin Love will play tonight against New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Kevin Love will be back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans in Cleveland, the Cavs tweeted.

Earlier this week, the Cavs said Love was experiencing concussion-like symptoms at halftime of Tuesday night’s game after receiving an elbow to the face and did not return to play after suffering a tooth subluxation in the first quarter, meaning his tooth had been loosened, but not knocked out.

Love had been placed in the NBA concussion protocol. But, he will play Friday night. The game begins at 8 p.m.

