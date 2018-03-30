Fox 8 Jukebox: Voices of Imani

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Voices of Imani gospel choir is part of the Imani Temple Ministries in Cleveland Heights. The group is under the direction of former Cleveland Idol Tina Farmer and is also very active in outreach ministries in the community.
