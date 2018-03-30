× Drug task force: Two arrested after heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and more found inside home

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were arrested during an investigation in Ravenna Township.

According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, on March 28, members of the Portage County Drug Task Force assisted ATF in serving a federal arrest warrant on a man identified as Josiah Jackson, 25.

Task force investigators obtained a search warrant for his home on South Fairfield Road.

As a result of the search, the sheriff’s office said the following was found: approximately 4 pounds of marijuana; 3 grams of crack cocaine; 18 grams of heroin, fentanyl; 4 firearms; drum magazines, and extended magazines and ammunition.

Authorities said 3 of the firearms were found in the washing machine; a 4th was located inside the dryer along with marijuana, heroin and fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said marijuana was also found inside a vehicle next to a child’s car seat.

Task force investigators also arrested Kellee Cromwell, 28, of the same address. She was charged with permitting drug abuse, and child endangering.

Job and Family Services removed her 3-year-old child from the home. Evidence taken from the home will be presented to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for consideration of more charges against Jackson. He was turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, while Cromwell was booked in the Portage County Jail.