Cleveland Catholic Diocese commemorates Good Friday with procession

CLEVELAND-- On this Good Friday, hundreds of Christians took to the streets of Cleveland to symbolize their dedication to their faith, by honoring the death of Christ and joining a procession for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

"Today is a wonderful, holy, somber day for the church all over the world, Good Friday," said Bishop Nelson Perez of the Cleveland Diocese. "We commemorate the death of Christ, his final hours and his death on the cross."

At St. Michael the Archangel Church, Bishop Nelson Perez along with priests across the diocese explained the tradition of the Cleveland procession which has taken place for more than 20 years.

"This is a custom from Latin America on Good Friday, the people in most of the villages and large villages get together, and they will put down carpets on the road made of sawdust and then there's a procession that goes through the city," said Father Rob Reidy, of La Sagrada Familia Parish. "In the place I was, it can last six hours. They carry a huge casket with the body of Jesus in it."

Father Reidy explained the men typically carry the casket as penance for their sins. The passion marks the final moments of Jesus as he suffered and carried the cross, ending in his crucifixion.

"It's a demonstration for their faith, because holy week is so important for people of the Christian and Catholic faith," said Bishop Perez. "The people use this as a way of showing their devotion...It's a day in which we remember. We remember God's great love for us, as his son Christ, sheds his blood and from that day the world has never been the same."