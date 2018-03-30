Chief Wahoo goes into hiding on new T-shirt

CLEVELAND– Is that you, Chief Wahoo?

Willoughby native John Pope designed a new shirt, which shows Wahoo with a grocery bag over his head. They are available online for $25 and gaining popularity.

In January, the Indians announced they will be removing Wahoo from uniform sleeves and caps for the 2019 season.

“I figured he might want to keep a low profile for his last year in Cleveland,” Pope said.

The designer said the response has been pretty overwhelming.

“We’ve got a lot of shirts to print this weekend and I’m making sure to keep to my promise of getting them to everyone before the home opener,” Pope said.

Pope, a Kent State graduate, now lives in Kentucky, where he owns a design and print business.

The Indians opened the season Thursday night with a loss to the Mariners. The home opener is Friday, April 6 against the Royals.

