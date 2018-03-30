Cell phone helps police track down Akron store robbers

AKRON, Ohio — A group of suspects police say robbed a store in Akron were tracked down and arrested, all thanks to a cell phone.

According to Akron police, the robbery happened around 11 p.m. on March 28.

Employees at Jordan’s Market, 1280 Netwon St., said three men entered the store armed with handguns and demanded money. They fled with the cash drawer and one of the employees’ cell phones.

The suspects were last seen in a white Chevrolet minivan.

One of the victims was able to trace his cell phone to the area of 1133 Johnland Ave.

Several officers responded to the area and located the suspects’ vehicle. They found a cash drawer in the back seat of the vehicle. When officers attempted to knock on the door of the home, an unknown man answered, noticed it was the police and immediately slammed the door.

The SWAT team was assembled, and within an hour, four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Arrested were Travonte D. Bell, 25, of Akron; Rayshawn Goodwin, 28, of Akron; Demetrious Richardson, 26; and Deontee Pickett, 27.

They face several charges.