Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buttercream and Olive Oil

There's no sweeter place to start the show than with a recipe for brown butter cinnamon nutmeg rolls!

www.buttercreamandoliveoil.com

Brown Butter Cinnamon & Nutmeg Rolls

Ingredients:

1-1/4 cup of heavy whipping cream or whole milk

1 packet of active dry yeast

1/4 cup of buttermilk, sour cream, or creme fraîche

2 eggs at room temperature

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup of brown sugar

Freshly grated nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt (smoked salt is a nice touch!)

4 oz of unsalted butter, browned and still warm

4 cups of all-purpose flour, plus more for rolling out

Filling:

6 Tablespoons or so of Salted Cultured Butter, this is European-style Butter, softened

3/4 cup of brown sugar

1 Tablespoon or more of freshly grated nutmeg

2 Tablespoons or to taste of cinnamon

Icing:

1/2 cup of heavy whipping cream

2/3 cup of powder sugar

Directions:

Warm cream over the stovetop until is around 105-115°, do not let it go above 115°. If it does, allow it to cool to that temperature before adding yeast.

Proof the yeast in 1/4 cup of tap water between 105°-115°. Add teaspoon of sugar. Once yeast has proofed, it has become bubbly and foamy, add it and the cream into a large mixing bowl.

To brown the butter, add the 4 ounces of butter to the saucepan (this is equivalent to 1 stick or 1/2 cup or 8 TBSP). Place over medium heat. When the butter starts to hiss and squeak, swirl the pan regularly. Once the butter begins to brown, do not leave it. Stay at the stove and continue to swirl. When the milk solids at the bottom are sufficiently browned and it lets off a lovely toasted, nutty aroma, remove from heat. It can be transferred to another bowl or left in saucepan and place in fridge until it is warm, but not hot. I check the temperature to make sure it is not over 115° before adding to yeast mixture.

In your large mixing bowl, combine the cream and the yeast with the buttermilk, eggs, sugars, vanilla salt, warm butter, and as much fresh nutmeg as you can grate (I use almost a whole seed).

Stir with a wooden spoon. Add 2 cups of flour and mix well with the wooden spoon. When that is incorporated, add the remaining to cups and continue to stir until all the dry bits are gone.

Cover with plastic wrap or a dish towel and place in a warm spot for 1.5 to 2 hours.

When the dough has risen to about double the size, prepare a clean work surface well sprinkled with flour. I use wax paper and it will help with rolling the dough too. Place dough on this surface and gently form it into a rectangle. Sprinkle more flour on top of dough and use a rolling pin to gently roll it out to a large rectangle, roughly 9” x 13”.

Smear the softened butter out over the surface of the dough. Sprinkle the brown sugar, cinnamon and as much fresh nutmeg as you want to grate evenly over the surface. Take one of the long ends of the rectangle and using the wax paper, carefully roll the dough into a log, adjusting the soft dough as needed. Pinch the ends to seal them and squish the dough to from a nice log before cutting into rolls.

Use a 12” cast iron skillet or a 9” x13” baking dish assemble the rolls.

Do not use a knife to cut the rolls; fishing line, floss, or wire work well to either cut through the rolled dough or come up from underneath and sort of choke off a 1” hunk of dough. Seal in the open end before cutting the next. Place sealed end facing down in skillet or pan. Reshape rolls as needed and place them evenly through pan.

Cover loosely and allow to rise again for about 1 hour. You can also place them in the fridge overnight and allow to come to room temperature in the morning before baking.

Preheat oven to 350°. Place in center rack and bake for about 20-25 minutes, until just slightly golden.

Prepare the icing while the rolls cool; allow to cool completely before icing. Or serve piping hot and drizzle icing over rolls and melt into the gooey roll.

To prepare icing, simply whisk the powder sugar into the cream 1/3 cup at a time until fully incorporated and thickened. Add a spoonful of maple syrup for an added treat!