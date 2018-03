LORAIN, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a man last seen on Feb. 28.

According to Lorain County CSI, Michael Artis, 49, is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen in Elyria on Feb. 28. His family has had no contact with him since that day.

Artis suffers from numerous health problems, and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information should contact Lorain police at 440-204-2105.