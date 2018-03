Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a moment that changed the course of history. Next week marks 50 years since the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

WGN's Micah Materre traveled to Memphis and spoke with Rev. Jesse Jackson, who was among those who was with Dr. King the day of the shooting.

**Watch her special report in the video, above; click here to read more**

A day of remembrance is planned next Wednesday. We will have LIVE coverage right here on FOX8.com and on FOX 8 News.