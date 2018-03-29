Sheriff’s office investigates attempted kidnapping in Middlefield Township

MIDDLEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping in Middlefield Township.

It happened on Bundysburg Road shortly after 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The 22-year-old victim told deputies she was riding her scooter near Nauvoo Road when she saw a white, 15-passenger van drive past her a few times. The van eventually stopped by her, and a man got out of the vehicle and approached her.

According to the report, the woman told the man she felt uncomfortable and warned him she had pepper spray. That’s when the man lunged towards her and tried to grab her, the police report said.

The woman screamed and ran towards a house. The man got back into the van and drove northbound on Bundysburg Road.

The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office alerted neighboring authorities, and police checked out two vehicles matching the van’s description. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects.