RTA board president resigns as investigation is launched into healthcare payments

CLEVELAND — RTA announced on Thursday that George F. Dixon III, president of the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority Board of Trustees, resigned at the request of the board.

The board is investigating reports that Dixon for years didn’t pay healthcare premiums for insurance provided by RTA.

South Euclid Mayor Georgine Welo, who is also an RTA Board of Trustees member, said the board was made aware of Dixon’s payments on March 27.

With an internal investigation under way, the board requested Dixon’s resignation and accepted it during a meeting on Thursday.

Dixon was appointed to the board in 1992 and has been president since 1994. RTA says Dixon signed up for health care through a program offered to all board members of the RTA, which is self-insured. They say no other current board members are enrolled in the healthcare plan.

“This comes as a shock to all of us who have known George for so long, and we’re profoundly disappointed,” said Mayor Welo. “Failure to pay for your health care would be a serious issue for anyone at RTA – particularly someone in a leadership position.”

Welo said the RTA board will not go into further detail because this is an active investigation.

This news comes as RTA is also dealing with something else. A FOX 8 I-Team investigation revealed that RTA’s own auditors questioned $1.8 million in prescription payments. The transit agency says it was the victim of a multi-million dollar scam that impacted both public and private organizations nationwide.

