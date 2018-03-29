Rock Hall expanding education program through partnership with PNC Bank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it's expanding its youth education and community engagement programs through continuing its partnership with PNC Bank.

"There's no limit to what can be accomplished when the power of rock and roll is combined with education," said Greg Harris, CEO of the Rock Hall.

The Toddler Rock program will receive 3.75 million in funding. This program allows students from local Head Start programs to go the Rock Hall to work with a music therapist. The therapist uses music, movement, singing and storytelling to help children learn letters and numbers, solve problems, and communicate with others.

Children can continue their rock and roll education with "Rockin the Schools", the Rock Hall's interdisciplinary classes for K-12.

The Rock Hall will be able to invite more schools in Cuyahoga County to participate in the programs. The sponsorship will help cover transportation costs.

"Rock and roll inspires all and we are excited to amp up this remarkable program with PNC Bank to benefit these students and our region, " Harris said.

