Rain turns to wet snow before things dry out

Rain will continue tonight with the precipitation ending as wet snow early Friday morning, Good Friday/the beginning of Passover.

Fortunately, the air will dry out Friday afternoon into early Saturday before the next cool front brings us another round of rain showers on Saturday night.

Easter Sunday will be on the trailing edge of the second wave of showers due in late Saturday and early Sunday. Both waves may see a few soggy snowflakes as the system moves out and the cooler air keeps trying to hang on.

