Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain returning this morning and will become heavy at times during the afternoon and evening. Dense fog has formed, especially well inland, where visibility has dropped to nearly an eight of a mile.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Easter Sunday will be on the trailing edge of the second wave of showers due in late Saturday and early Sunday. Both waves may see a few soggy snowflakes as the system moves out and the cooler air keeps trying to hang on.