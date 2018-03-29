Police on shooting death of baby girl: ‘No one has a beef with a 1-year-old’

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Indianapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a 1-year-old girl.

A 19-year-old woman was also shot, FOX 59 in Indianapolis reported.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning on the city’s north east side.

Police told FOX 59 the two victims were found in the front part of the house. Investigators said the 19-year-old was shot in the shoulder.

Investigators believe the two were hit in an apparent drive-by shooting. The young woman is believe to be the baby’s aunt.

“A 1-year-old can’t hurt anybody,” Lt. Kerry Buckner, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, told FOX 59. “No one has a beef with a 1-year-old…but people are just reckless. You know it’s like everyone wants to take things out with guns.”

Police said 12 people were inside the home when the shooting happened. Most were family members who lived in the house, investigators said.

Another small child was inside the house when the shooting happened.

According to FOX 59, police are interviewing witnesses. So far, they have no suspects.

