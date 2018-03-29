Police investigating possible road rage shooting in Mahoning County

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a possible road-rage shooting.

The highway patrol says the incident happened at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on the ramp from Interstate 680 north to Interstate 80 west.

Authorities are looking for a suspect described as a black male in his mid-to-late 20s, who was wearing a beanie. The suspect was driving a 2003 to 2005 dark blue Chevy Trailblazer with window tint.

The victim, who was shot in the stomach, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening, according to the highway patrol.

The initial report came in as road rage, but the highway patrol said that is still being investigated.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information to provide is asked to please call the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Canfield Post at (330) 533-6866 or dial #677.