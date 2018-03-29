Missing: Alonzo Helton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WADSWORTH, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Alonzo Helton, 16, was last seen March 18 in Wadsworth.

He was wearing a black hat, black shirt and jeans. He has a tattoo on his forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**