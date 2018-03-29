Memorial planned for hundreds of families affected by UH Fertility Clinic failure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A memorial is being planned at Woodvale Cemetery in Middleburg Heights for the hundreds of families affected by University Hospitals Fertility Clinic failure.

“We were approached by Kate Plants, who spearheads a group who were affected by the loss,” said cemetery director Joseph Giaimo.

Plants is one of 950 patients who were told that more than 4,000 eggs and embryos are likely no longer viable after a storage tank failure on March 4.

According to Giaimo, the memorial will be a granite bench inscribed with a poem and a prayer.

“We are donating the bench. It was originally donated by the Milano family. So we are taking that and using it to memorialize a place in the cemetery so they can come and reflect on their losses,” said Giaimo.

The bench will sit shaded by a tree in a place of peace and quiet.

A place for families to gather together to pray and to grieve.

“They want to come. It’s a final resting place -- somewhere they have the ability to reflect, what could have been, because it is a loss. This helps with the grieving,” said Giaimo.

