Medina County Sheriff’s deputy hurt after being pinned to garage wall by ambulance

WESTFIELD CENTER, Ohio — A Medina County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt Thursday after an ambulance reportedly pinned him to a wall during a medical call.

It happened just after noon on Friendsville Road south of Interstate 71 near Westfield Center and Creston.

Officials say the deputy was at the home helping to respond to a routine medical call.

Sometime after the ambulance arrived, it accidentally drove through the garage.

In the process, the deputy was pinned between the ambulance and the garage.

The deputy’s injuries were minor.

Check back with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story.