Man who seriously injured Cuyahoga Falls officer in chase, crash to be sentenced



CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — An Akron man who pleaded guilty to several charges related to a chase and crash that injured a Cuyahoga Falls police officer will be sentenced today.

Donald Watson, 47, pleaded to attempted murder, felonious assault, aggravated arson, vandalism and seven counts of attempted aggravated vehicular assault. His sentencing is set for March 29.

On July 23, 2016, a man made several calls to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department and threatened to killed officers. At the same time, police spotted a truck in the parking lot hitting a parked cruiser.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said police chased the truck, driven by Watson, as he swerved towards other cars.

Watson was speeding when he drove through a gap in the median on Broad Boulevard and plowed into a police SUV, prosecutors said. The crash seriously injured Officer Ted Davis.

That same day, Watson set his house on fire, injuring himself and causing minor damage.

Officer Davis spent days in the hospital with a broken pelvis. Five months later, he returned to work.

A portion of Broad Boulevard was renamed Officer Ted Davis Boulevard in his honor.