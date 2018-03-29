Man arrested, warrant issued for second suspect in murder of woman found dead in garbage can

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS -- An aggravated murder warrant has been issued for a man in connection with the death of a Cleveland Heights woman.

Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said the warrant for Yaphet Bradley was issued, and police are hoping to find him soon.

They believe Bradley killed Miriam Johnson.

Detectives also arrested Calvin Young , 24, of Cleveland on charges of tampering with evidence, obstruction of official business, and abuse of a corpse. Young is in custody and is due in court Thursday.

Police believe Young moved Johnson’s body to the house in Cleveland. Her body was found last Thursday.

Bradley is wanted by the United States Marshals Service and the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office for drug trafficking offenses.

Bradley is African-American, about 6 feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. His last known address is on Central Avenue in Cleveland.

Bradley is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on Bradley, please contact Cleveland Heights police or the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411). Tipsters can remain anonymous.

