Lorain police release names of victims in homicide, burglary

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police have identified the victims in a homicide and burglary Tuesday.

It happened Tuesday at 3625 Amherst Ave.

Linda Wisniewski, 67, died during the incident. Kenneth “Chip” Williams, 28, is in the hospital in critical condition.

Lorain police have developed several leads, according to a press release. A number of witnesses have also been interviewed and a significant amount of evidence has been processed. There are also a number of surveillance videos that are being reviewed.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.

41.436792 -82.172724