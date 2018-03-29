J.R. Smith bonds with therapy dog before game against Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Cleveland Cavaliers got a special visit before their game against the Hornets in Charlotte on Wednesday.

The team spent time with Remington, a medical alert assistance dog with the University of North Carolina baseball team. It was set up by Cavs head athletic trainer Steve Spiro.

J.R. Smith was particularly fond of the 3-year-old golden retriever, posting a picture on Instagram with his new best friend.

Remington may also be Smith’s good luck charm. The shooting guard went 8 for 9 on field goals, putting up 19 total points.

“It was right on time, especially for me,” Smith told ESPN of his time with Remi. “I’m an emotional person. I live in my head. I don’t really express a lot of things. But let’s just say it was right on time.”

The Cavs beat the Hornets, 118-105. They host the Pelicans on Friday at Quicken Loans Arena.

Follow Home Run Remington on Instagram here

