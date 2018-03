WILLOWICK, Ohio– Four people were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a freon leak at a Willowick grocery store.

Emergency crews were called to Aldi on Lakeshore Boulevard just after 9 a.m. for a report of several people feeling ill.

Police and fire said they determined it was a freon leak.

The patients were taken to Lake Health West Medical Center with headaches and chest pain symptoms.

The situation is now under control.