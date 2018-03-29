Cleveland Indians set Opening Day roster; Brantley, Salazar start on DL

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians released their Opening Day roster Thursday morning, ahead of their game against the Mariners at 10:10 p.m.
As expected, outfielder Michael Brantley will start the season on the disabled list while he rehabs from surgery on his right ankle. Also on the DL, as pitchers Ryan Merritt, with a left knee sprain, and Danny Salazar, with right rotator cuff tendinitis, as well as infielder Gio Urshela with a right hamstring strain.
The Tribe purchased the contracts of pitcher Matt Belisle and outfielder Rajai Davis from the Columbus Clippers.
Abraham Almonte and Ben Taylor were designated for assignment, and Mike Napoli, Drew Maggi, Jeff Beliveau, Evan Marshall and Jack Murphy were reassigned to Minor League camp.
Below is the Opening Day roster:
Pitchers:
37 Cody Allen
47 Trevor Bauer
46 Matt Belisle
59 Carlos Carrasco
52 Mike Clevinger
44 Nick Goody
28 Corey Kluber
34 Zach McAllister
24 Andrew Miller
61 Dan Otero
43 Josh Tomlin
Catchers:
7 Yan Gomes
55 Roberto Perez
Infielders:
17 Yonder Alonso
10 Edwin Encarnacion
9 Erik Gonzalez
22 Jason Kipnis
12 Francisco Lindor
11 Jose Ramirez
Outfielders:
8 Lonnie Chisenhall
26 Rajai Davis
6 Brandon Guyer
30 Tyler Naquin
4 Bradley Zimmer
Disabled list:
56 Cody Anderson
23 Michael Brantley
54 Ryan Merritt
31 Danny Salazar
39 Gio Urshela