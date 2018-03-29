Cleveland Indians set Opening Day roster; Brantley, Salazar start on DL

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians released their Opening Day roster Thursday morning, ahead of their game against the Mariners at 10:10 p.m.

As expected, outfielder Michael Brantley will start the season on the disabled list while he rehabs from surgery on his right ankle. Also on the DL, as pitchers Ryan Merritt, with a left knee sprain, and Danny Salazar, with right rotator cuff tendinitis, as well as infielder Gio Urshela with a right hamstring strain.

The Tribe purchased the contracts of pitcher Matt Belisle and outfielder Rajai Davis from the Columbus Clippers.

Abraham Almonte and Ben Taylor were designated for assignment, and Mike Napoli, Drew Maggi, Jeff Beliveau, Evan Marshall and Jack Murphy were reassigned to Minor League camp.

Below is the Opening Day roster:

Pitchers:

37 Cody Allen

47 Trevor Bauer

46 Matt Belisle

59 Carlos Carrasco

52 Mike Clevinger

44 Nick Goody

28 Corey Kluber

34 Zach McAllister

24 Andrew Miller

61 Dan Otero

43 Josh Tomlin

Catchers:

7 Yan Gomes

55 Roberto Perez

Infielders:

17 Yonder Alonso

10 Edwin Encarnacion

9 Erik Gonzalez

22 Jason Kipnis

12 Francisco Lindor

11 Jose Ramirez

Outfielders:

8 Lonnie Chisenhall

26 Rajai Davis

6 Brandon Guyer

30 Tyler Naquin

4 Bradley Zimmer

Disabled list:

56 Cody Anderson

23 Michael Brantley

54 Ryan Merritt

31 Danny Salazar

39 Gio Urshela

