Charter school principal arrested after former student says sexual relationship took place

BEDFORD, Ohio-- The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a principal at Education Alternatives School in Bedford is facing a sexual battery charge after a former student told police he had sexual contact with her when he was a juvenile.

Courtney Alfred was video arraigned in Bedford Municipal Court Thursday morning. She pleaded not guilty and bond was set at $25,000.

Deputy Police Chief Rick Suts said Alfred was arrested at the school Wednesday after the victim, who is now 18, told police the two had a sexual relationship while he was a juvenile and a student at the school.

The teen also showed police a video clip he said was the two of them engaging in a sexual act. Police say the suspect’s face could not be seen but a tattoo visible on the video matched her tattoo.

Attorney Vince Ruffa, who represents Alfred, says his client has never been in legal trouble and denies the allegations.

Alfred is due back in court next month.