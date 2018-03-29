× Canton K-9 Tuko loses tooth after tracking down suspect and apprehending him

CANTON, Ohio — Canton K-9 Tuko had to make a quick trip to the hospital after what happened while he helped his partner, Officer Ryan Davis, catch a suspect.

Over the weekend, police went to EuroGyro on Cleveland Avenue N.W. where a worker had been stabbed. It happened as the employee was trying to escort a man out of the bar.

Police say the suspect took off. Officer Davis and K-9 Tuko found the weapon and the suspect, who was hiding in bushes near a home.

Tuko’s tooth was ripped almost completely out as he was apprehending the suspect. Officer Davis said the wonderful people at Stark County Veterinary Emergency Clinic took great care of Tuko as they removed the pup’s tooth and gave him some stitches.

Officer Davis said Tuko is just fine and has been enjoying a few days of TLC instead of playing fetch!