VIDEO: Brooklyn police looking for man accused of dragging officer during traffic stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Brooklyn police are looking for a man wanted for felony assault on a police officer.

They say Jose A. Camacho fled a traffic stop Thursday at around 12:15 p.m., causing the officer to be trapped in the driver's compartment, and dragged along the roadway.

Camacho was pulled over for a traffic violation on Ridge Road near Hammond Avenue. The officer discovered warrants for his arrest. Police say when he was asked to exit the vehicle, he resisted and took off.

The 33-year-old suspect is 5'5," weighs 160 lbs, and goes by the name "Chico." He was last seen driving a 2000 gold-colored Honda Accord LX with an Indiana license plate 763 TQB in the upper right hand corner of the rear window. Police say the vehicle will have fresh damage on the passenger side as a result of hitting a tree.

They say Camacho has a long history of drug abuse and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The officer was treated at the hospital for a dislocated shoulder and released.

The Brooklyn Police Department is asking anyone with information on Camacho’s whereabouts to call 216-749-1234.

**Videos in this story show dash cam and body cam of the incident**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video