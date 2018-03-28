Woman killed, man injured during Lorain burglary

LORAIN, Ohio– A burglary at a Lorain home Tuesday night left one person dead and another injured.

Officers were called to a house on Amherst Avenue near West 36th Street at about 10 p.m. for a burglary in progress. They found the two victims inside.

Police said a woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was taken to a Cleveland hospital with significant injuries.

The police department is investigating this as a homicide. No arrests have been made.

The names of the victims were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.