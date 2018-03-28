Top dog! Labrador retriever most popular breed in 2017

When it comes to man’s best friend, there are so many wonderful pups from which to choose.

The American Kennel Club just announced 2017’s top dog: the Labrador retriever. The pup is the most popular breed for the 27th year in a row.

The AKC says the Lab “has its paws firmly planted in Americans’ hearts. It’s such a versatile and family friendly breed.”

It’s also the most popular pup in Ohio, too.

The German shepherd came in at #2. The French bulldog was a mover and a shaker, coming in at #4. The pup knocked the Beagle out of the top 5 for the first time since 1998, the kennel club said.

