St. Augustine in need of volunteer drivers for Easter meal program

CLEVELAND — The St. Augustine Church and Hunger Center is in need of some help for this upcoming holiday weekend.

St. Augustine will be providing full Easter meals with all the trimmings, and is looking for volunteers to help deliver the meals to the homebound.

The director of the hunger center, Sister Corita Ambro, says it’s important to make sure everyone is included, even if they can’t make it out to one of the locations for the meal. “We’re expecting a big crowd this weekend. We usually do. It’s a little smaller at Easter than we usually are at Thanksgiving and Christmas, but it’s a holiday, it’s the resurrection of Christ and we want to be sure everybody gets a meal that day and feels like family because it’s a family day,” Ambro said.

St. Augustine is expecting to serve about 9,000 meals. The meals will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 1 at the following locations:

2486 W. 14th Street (Tremont neighborhood)

Mary Queen of Peace, 4223 Pearl Road

St. Colman Church, 2027 W 65th Street

Rockhill Ministries, 11739 Kinsman (at Rockhill Church)

House of God, 12306 Soika Ave (off East 116th)

Fifth Christian Church, 14109 Benwood Avenue

St. Paul Missionary, 7903 Kinsman

Annointed Gates 800 E. 152nd St.

Paine Women’s Shelter, 2227 Paine Avenue

St. Elizabeth Center, 2776 Caroline Avenue, Lorain

First Presbyterian Church, Huron

Anyone wishing to volunteer should call the St. Augustine Church at 216-781-5880.