Soldier killed in Korean War to return home to Cleveland

CLEVELAND– A soldier from Northeast Ohio killed in the Korean War returns home on Wednesday.

The remains of Army Sgt. 1st Class Peter Simon will arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

In September 1950, Simon, 34, was part of the company defending the Pusan Perimeter in South Korea. He was reportedly killed in action on Sept. 5, 1950, but his body was not found after the battle.

The following year, three sets of remains were found near a village, but one was not identified.

Those remains were kept at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu until October 2017. Scientists identified Simon by matching records.

Simon’s name is on the Walls of the Missing at the NMCP, along with the others who are missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Simon also fought in World War II, and was a Purple Heart and Bronze Star recipient.

He will be laid to rest at All Saints Cemetery in Northfield at 11 a.m. on Saturday.